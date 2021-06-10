$503.10 Million in Sales Expected for Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) will post $503.10 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Sleep Number’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $492.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $512.80 million. Sleep Number posted sales of $284.94 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 76.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sleep Number will report full year sales of $2.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.21 billion to $2.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.30 billion to $2.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sleep Number.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $568.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.34 million. Sleep Number had a net margin of 8.54% and a negative return on equity of 81.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on SNBR. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $108.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Sleep Number from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Sleep Number currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.20.

In other news, EVP Melissa Barra sold 1,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.42, for a total value of $162,333.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,258,878.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shelly Radue Ibach sold 2,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.75, for a total transaction of $424,117.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,056 shares of company stock worth $5,411,183. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sleep Number by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Sleep Number by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank grew its stake in Sleep Number by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 8,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Sleep Number by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Sleep Number in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

SNBR opened at $120.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.96. Sleep Number has a 12 month low of $36.04 and a 12 month high of $151.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.63.

Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 and 360 names.

