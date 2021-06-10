Head-To-Head Review: Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) and Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM)

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) and Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Diversified Healthcare Trust and Iron Mountain, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diversified Healthcare Trust 2 1 1 0 1.75 Iron Mountain 1 0 2 0 2.33

Diversified Healthcare Trust presently has a consensus price target of $4.56, suggesting a potential upside of 12.93%. Iron Mountain has a consensus price target of $33.00, suggesting a potential downside of 29.82%. Given Diversified Healthcare Trust’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Diversified Healthcare Trust is more favorable than Iron Mountain.

Profitability

This table compares Diversified Healthcare Trust and Iron Mountain’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diversified Healthcare Trust -13.96% -8.21% -3.19% Iron Mountain 7.80% 48.47% 3.50%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.6% of Diversified Healthcare Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.6% of Iron Mountain shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Diversified Healthcare Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Iron Mountain shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Diversified Healthcare Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Iron Mountain pays an annual dividend of $2.47 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. Diversified Healthcare Trust pays out 6.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Iron Mountain pays out 80.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Diversified Healthcare Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Iron Mountain has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Risk and Volatility

Diversified Healthcare Trust has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Iron Mountain has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Diversified Healthcare Trust and Iron Mountain’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diversified Healthcare Trust $1.63 billion 0.59 -$139.45 million $0.67 6.03 Iron Mountain $4.15 billion 3.27 $342.69 million $3.07 15.32

Iron Mountain has higher revenue and earnings than Diversified Healthcare Trust. Diversified Healthcare Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Iron Mountain, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Iron Mountain beats Diversified Healthcare Trust on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc., an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts. Providing solutions that include secure records storage, information management, digital transformation, secure destruction, as well as data centers, cloud services and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps customers lower cost and risk, comply with regulations, recover from disaster, and enable a more digital way of working.

