Dowa (OTCMKTS:DWMNF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Dowa (OTCMKTS:DWMNF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of DWMNF stock opened at $43.10 on Tuesday. Dowa has a 1 year low of $41.95 and a 1 year high of $43.10.

About Dowa

Dowa Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the environmental management and recycling, nonferrous metals, electronic materials, metal processing, and heat treatment businesses worldwide. The company's Environmental Management & Recycling segment offers intermediate waste treatment, controlled landfilling, and soil remediation services; metal, household appliance, and automobile recycling services; consulting on environmental matters; and environmental logistics services.

