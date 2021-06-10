Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $16.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.52% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “TWIN DISC, INC. designs, manufactures and sells heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment. Products offered include: hydraulic torque converters; power-shift transmissions; marine transmissions and surface drives; universal joints; gas turbine starting drives; power take-offs and reduction gears; industrial clutches; fluid couplings and control systems. Principal markets are: construction equipment, industrial equipment, government, marine, energy and natural resources and agriculture. “

TWIN opened at $13.85 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.96. Twin Disc has a 1 year low of $4.66 and a 1 year high of $14.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.47 and a beta of 1.58.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.14. Twin Disc had a negative return on equity of 6.85% and a negative net margin of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $57.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.70 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Twin Disc will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Twin Disc during the first quarter worth about $3,350,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Twin Disc by 10.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 28,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Twin Disc by 22.2% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 840,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,035,000 after acquiring an additional 152,866 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Twin Disc by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 222,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 8,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Twin Disc by 71.1% during the first quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 84,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 35,288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.67% of the company’s stock.

About Twin Disc

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. The company's products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

