Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) Receives Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$120.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 39.96% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Lightspeed POS from C$114.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Cormark dropped their target price on Lightspeed POS from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. CIBC lifted their target price on Lightspeed POS from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. ATB Capital lifted their target price on Lightspeed POS from C$130.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Lightspeed POS from C$104.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Lightspeed POS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$101.54.

LSPD opened at C$85.74 on Tuesday. Lightspeed POS has a fifty-two week low of C$29.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$104.98. The company has a quick ratio of 7.32, a current ratio of 7.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.26 billion and a P/E ratio of -59.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$82.87.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

