Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Hits New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $30.17 and last traded at $29.98, with a volume of 1823 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.75.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.36%.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

HPP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hudson Pacific Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.31.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.11. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of -740.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $192.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.20 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.11% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $56,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 105,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,962,416.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HPP. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 89.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 107,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 50,568 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 384,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,242,000 after purchasing an additional 36,679 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 21,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the fourth quarter worth $318,000. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile (NYSE:HPP)

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.