Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $82.55

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $82.55 and last traded at $82.19, with a volume of 6991 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.20.

Separately, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.62. The company has a market capitalization of $196.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $5.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $4.64. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 33.77%. On average, equities analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVO. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 60.3% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,221.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. 5.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

