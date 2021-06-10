DS Smith (LON:SMDS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $437.00

DS Smith Plc (LON:SMDS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 437 ($5.71) and last traded at GBX 435.33 ($5.69), with a volume of 868628 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 426.50 ($5.57).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 475 ($6.21) target price on shares of DS Smith in a research report on Sunday, May 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 349 ($4.56).

Get DS Smith alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 419.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.23. The firm has a market cap of £5.98 billion and a PE ratio of 13.96.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th were given a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.05%.

About DS Smith (LON:SMDS)

DS Smith Plc designs and manufactures corrugated packaging and plastic packaging for consumer goods. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides packaging consultancy services.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for DS Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DS Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.