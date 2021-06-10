Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $153.00

Shares of Warehouse REIT PLC (LON:WHR) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 153 ($2.00) and last traded at GBX 152.40 ($1.99), with a volume of 824056 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 150.40 ($1.96).

WHR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.96) target price on shares of Warehouse REIT in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 135 ($1.76) price target on shares of Warehouse REIT in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.96) price objective on shares of Warehouse REIT in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 137.59. The firm has a market capitalization of £644.09 million and a P/E ratio of 7.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.24.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a GBX 1.55 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Warehouse REIT’s payout ratio is currently 0.29%.

In related news, insider Stephen Barrow acquired 200,000 shares of Warehouse REIT stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 125 ($1.63) per share, for a total transaction of £250,000 ($326,626.60).

Warehouse REIT plc owns and manages a diversified portfolio of warehouse real estate assets in UK urban areas. This is a compelling market. The structural rise in e-commerce and investment in 'last-mile' delivery contribute to high tenant demand, while limited vacant space and our active asset management lead to growing rents.

