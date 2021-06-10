Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4.03

Shares of Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.03 and traded as high as $4.10. Evogene shares last traded at $3.82, with a volume of 527,052 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evogene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st.

The company has a market capitalization of $98.37 million, a P/E ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.03.

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.33 million for the quarter. Evogene had a negative return on equity of 38.61% and a negative net margin of 1,829.58%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Evogene Ltd. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Evogene by 4.4% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,796,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,175,000 after purchasing an additional 202,180 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Evogene by 201.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 778,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,924,000 after buying an additional 520,027 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Evogene during the 4th quarter worth $2,820,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Evogene during the first quarter worth about $1,472,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Evogene by 250.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 200,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 142,954 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.65% of the company’s stock.

About Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN)

Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in multiple life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The CPB platform, incorporating a deep understanding of biology leveraged through big data and artificial intelligence, designed to computationally discover and uniquely guide the development of life-science products based on microbes, small molecules, and genetic elements.

