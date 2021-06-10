Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4.03

Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.03 and traded as high as $4.10. Evogene shares last traded at $3.82, with a volume of 527,052 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evogene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st.

The firm has a market capitalization of $98.37 million, a P/E ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.03.

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.33 million during the quarter. Evogene had a negative return on equity of 38.61% and a negative net margin of 1,829.58%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Evogene Ltd. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evogene by 23.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Evogene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Evogene by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 23,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Evogene in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Evogene by 65.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,263 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 8,771 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.65% of the company’s stock.

About Evogene

Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in multiple life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The CPB platform, incorporating a deep understanding of biology leveraged through big data and artificial intelligence, designed to computationally discover and uniquely guide the development of life-science products based on microbes, small molecules, and genetic elements.

