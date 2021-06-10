Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong-Buy”

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $33.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.75% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania is a bank holding company. It owns all of the capital stock of Union National Bank and Trust Company, Pennview Savings Bank, Univest Realty Corporation, Univest Leasing Corporation, Univest Delaware, Inc., Univest Financial Services Corporation, Univest Insurance Company, and Univest Electronic Services Corporation. “

Shares of NASDAQ:UVSP opened at $28.51 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.38. Univest Financial has a twelve month low of $13.68 and a twelve month high of $30.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $837.62 million, a PE ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.10.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.51. Univest Financial had a net margin of 27.45% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The business had revenue of $68.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.44 million. Equities analysts forecast that Univest Financial will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Univest Financial news, Director K Leon Moyer sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total value of $71,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $217,250 in the last three months. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UVSP. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Univest Financial by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,554,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Univest Financial by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Univest Financial by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Univest Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,459,000. 71.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Univest Financial

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment provides a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

