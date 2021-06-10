Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) to Hold

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $37.00 price objective on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.34% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Continental Resources has a premier position in the Bakken area. The shale play, which is ranked among the country’s largest onshore oilfields, produces a premium quality of crude. Moreover, its operations in the SCOOP and STACK plays of Oklahoma generate huge profits for the company. Also, from 2019 levels, it expects oil equivalent production to see a CAGR 8-10% rise till 2023. This will likely help the company generate an average annual free cash flow of $3.5-$4 billion over the five years. However, escalating production expenses can affect the company’s profit levels in 2021. Moreover, its balance sheet has significant debt exposure with $4,971.1 million in long-term debt and only $96.1 million in cash and cash equivalents, restricting the explorer’s financial flexibility. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance.”

CLR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Continental Resources from $26.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Continental Resources in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $24.50 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $26.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.88.

CLR stock opened at $35.46 on Tuesday. Continental Resources has a twelve month low of $11.09 and a twelve month high of $36.45. The company has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a PE ratio of -84.43 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.36.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.25. Continental Resources had a negative net margin of 5.19% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Continental Resources will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John D. Hart sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $199,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Pat Bent sold 7,313 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total value of $216,684.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,051 shares of company stock worth $1,252,071 over the last ninety days. 82.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLR. Smead Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Continental Resources by 146.9% during the fourth quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,093,762 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $50,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,965 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,253 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in shares of Continental Resources by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 137,881 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 10,815 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 466.7% in the fourth quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 104,913 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 86,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Continental Resources by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 264,390 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,310,000 after buying an additional 15,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.79% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

