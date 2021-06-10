Roth Capital Increases Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) Price Target to $10.40

Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) had its target price upped by Roth Capital from $9.25 to $10.40 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 50.94% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Jiayin Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th.

Get Jiayin Group alerts:

NASDAQ:JFIN opened at $6.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $368.62 million, a PE ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.33. Jiayin Group has a twelve month low of $2.47 and a twelve month high of $30.00.

Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Jiayin Group had a net margin of 23.09% and a negative return on equity of 56.44%. The business had revenue of $52.16 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Jiayin Group will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jiayin Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,052,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Jiayin Group in the fourth quarter worth $294,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Jiayin Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Jiayin Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jiayin Group in the first quarter worth about $467,000.

Jiayin Group Company Profile

Jiayin Group Inc operates as an online individual finance platform that connects individual investors and individual borrowers in China. It operates a secure and open platform that facilitates transparent, secure, and fast connections between investors and borrowers. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Recommended Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Jiayin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jiayin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.