Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) PT Raised to $30.00

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) had its target price raised by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.48% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hayward from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Hayward in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Hayward in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Hayward to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Hayward in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hayward presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.57.

NYSE HAYW opened at $24.10 on Tuesday. Hayward has a 12 month low of $15.61 and a 12 month high of $26.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

In other Hayward news, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 7,190,598 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total transaction of $115,552,909.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Rick Roetken acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $25,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders purchased 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $442,000.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAYW. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hayward during the first quarter worth $78,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hayward during the first quarter worth $169,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Hayward during the first quarter worth $169,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hayward during the first quarter worth $296,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hayward during the first quarter worth $430,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.53% of the company’s stock.

Hayward Company Profile

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

