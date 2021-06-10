Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) vs. Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN) Critical Comparison

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) and Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

32.9% of Eos Energy Enterprises shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.9% of Advent Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 15.1% of Eos Energy Enterprises shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.1% of Advent Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Eos Energy Enterprises and Advent Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eos Energy Enterprises 0 0 1 0 3.00 Advent Technologies 1 1 1 0 2.00

Eos Energy Enterprises currently has a consensus price target of $35.00, suggesting a potential upside of 86.27%. Advent Technologies has a consensus price target of $18.67, suggesting a potential upside of 76.27%. Given Eos Energy Enterprises’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Eos Energy Enterprises is more favorable than Advent Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Eos Energy Enterprises and Advent Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eos Energy Enterprises N/A -62.46% -58.12% Advent Technologies N/A -109.07% -75.07%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Eos Energy Enterprises and Advent Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eos Energy Enterprises $220,000.00 5,207.90 -$68.75 million ($7.31) -2.57 Advent Technologies $880,000.00 554.84 -$100.21 million ($0.09) -117.67

Eos Energy Enterprises has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Advent Technologies. Advent Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eos Energy Enterprises, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Eos Energy Enterprises beats Advent Technologies on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Eos Energy Enterprises Company Profile

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey.

Advent Technologies Company Profile

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc., an advanced materials and technology development company, operates in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology markets. It develops, manufactures, and assembles the critical components that determine the performance of hydrogen fuel cells and other energy systems. The company offers HT-PEM (high-temperature proton exchange membrane) fuel cells, HT-PEM based membrane electrode assemblies, flow battery membranes, organic photovoltaics, and ultracells. It serves stationary power, portable power, automotive, aviation, energy storage, and sensor markets. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

