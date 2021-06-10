Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $170.00 Million

Analysts predict that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) will report $170.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s earnings. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor reported sales of $122.40 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 38.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will report full-year sales of $649.60 million for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $686.10 million, with estimates ranging from $677.00 million to $695.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $169.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.00 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 10.65%.

AOSL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, EVP Bing Xue sold 2,660 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total transaction of $82,832.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 21.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOSL. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 135.8% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 83.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 21,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 94,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AOSL opened at $30.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.20. The company has a market capitalization of $788.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 2.60. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $9.88 and a 52 week high of $43.00.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications. The company offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

