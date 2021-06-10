AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a £102 ($133.26) price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.46% from the company’s previous close.

AZN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,800 ($88.84) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 8,850 ($115.63) target price on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price target on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 8,844.67 ($115.56).

LON AZN opened at GBX 8,130 ($106.22) on Tuesday. AstraZeneca has a one year low of GBX 6,736 ($88.01) and a one year high of £101.20 ($132.22). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.65, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of £106.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 7,679.74.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

