Empiric Student Property’s (ESP) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Empiric Student Property (LON:ESP) in a research note published on Monday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 95 ($1.24) price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ESP. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 95 ($1.24) target price on shares of Empiric Student Property in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank upgraded Empiric Student Property to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 70 ($0.91) to GBX 100 ($1.31) in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

Get Empiric Student Property alerts:

Shares of ESP opened at GBX 86 ($1.12) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £518.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.84, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.34. Empiric Student Property has a 52 week low of GBX 51.90 ($0.68) and a 52 week high of GBX 92 ($1.20). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 86.72.

In related news, insider Duncan Garrood acquired 93,122 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 90 ($1.18) per share, for a total transaction of £83,809.80 ($109,498.04).

Empiric Student Property Company Profile

Empiric Student Property plc is a leading provider and operator of modern, predominantly direct-let, premium student accommodation located in high-demand university towns and cities across the UK. Investing in both operating and development assets, Empiric is a fully integrated operational student property business focused on premium studio-led accommodation managed through its Hello StudentÂ® operating platform, that is attractive to affluent growing student segments.

Featured Story: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Empiric Student Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empiric Student Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.