National Grid’s (NG) Buy Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of National Grid (LON:NG) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,035 ($13.52) price target on the stock.

NG has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,060 ($13.85) price target on shares of National Grid in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 930 ($12.15) price target on shares of National Grid in a research report on Friday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 960 ($12.54) price objective on shares of National Grid in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank upgraded National Grid to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 930 ($12.15) to GBX 1,100 ($14.37) in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,020 ($13.33) target price on shares of National Grid in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,024.23 ($13.38).

Shares of LON NG opened at GBX 913 ($11.93) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.20, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 915.74. National Grid has a 52 week low of GBX 805.40 ($10.52) and a 52 week high of GBX 998.80 ($13.05). The firm has a market cap of £32.46 billion and a PE ratio of 19.72.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 32.16 ($0.42) per share. This is a positive change from National Grid’s previous dividend of $17.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 3.46%. National Grid’s dividend payout ratio is 105.83%.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,212 kilometers of overhead lines; 2,239 kilometers of underground cables; and 347 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

