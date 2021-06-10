Peel Hunt Raises IDOX (LON:IDOX) Price Target to GBX 81

IDOX (LON:IDOX) had its target price raised by Peel Hunt from GBX 78 ($1.02) to GBX 81 ($1.06) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. Peel Hunt currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of IDOX to a hold rating and set a GBX 68 ($0.89) target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Get IDOX alerts:

Shares of LON:IDOX opened at GBX 62.40 ($0.82) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 63.04. The firm has a market capitalization of £277.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 208.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.15, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.36. IDOX has a 12 month low of GBX 40 ($0.52) and a 12 month high of GBX 79 ($1.03).

Idox plc, through its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and information services for the management of local government and other organizations. The company operates through three segments: Public Sector Software, Engineering Information Management, and Content. It offers tools to manage information and knowledge, documents, content, business processes, and workflow, as well as connects directly with the citizens through the Web; elections management solutions; and decision support content, which include grants and planning policy information, as well as corporate compliance services.

Featured Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for IDOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.