FY2025 Earnings Estimate for GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2025 earnings estimates for GN Store Nord A/S in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Lee now forecasts that the company will earn $17.04 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $17.54.

GNNDY has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GN Store Nord A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of GN Store Nord A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $307.00.

Shares of GNNDY opened at $268.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $254.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. GN Store Nord A/S has a 1 year low of $158.85 and a 1 year high of $278.45. The stock has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 44.76 and a beta of 0.52.

About GN Store Nord A/S

GN Store Nord A/S develops, manufactures, and markets audio and video communications solutions for medical, professional, and consumer segments in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, GN Hearing and GN Audio. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products.

