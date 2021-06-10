Credit Suisse Group Increases The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Price Target to C$87.00

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) had its target price lifted by Credit Suisse Group to C$87.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TD. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Cormark raised their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$82.00 to C$91.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$87.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, CIBC restated an outperform rating and set a C$97.00 price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$89.71.

Get The Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

TSE TD opened at C$87.37 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$85.40. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of C$57.44 and a 52-week high of C$89.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$158.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.67%.

In other The Toronto-Dominion Bank news, Senior Officer Paul Campbell Douglas sold 39,000 shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$87.92, for a total transaction of C$3,428,880.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,800 shares in the company, valued at C$5,081,776. Also, Director Claude Mongeau purchased 9,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$86.63 per share, for a total transaction of C$800,461.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 45,787 shares in the company, valued at C$3,966,527.81. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 203,684 shares of company stock worth $17,838,857.

About The Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.