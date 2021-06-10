Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) PT Set at SEK 260 by Kepler Capital Markets

Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) has been given a SEK 260 price objective by investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on VOLV.B. UBS Group set a SEK 188 price target on shares of Volvo and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a SEK 250 target price on Volvo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a SEK 235 price objective on Volvo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a SEK 236 target price on Volvo and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a SEK 274 price objective on shares of Volvo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of SEK 228.30.

Volvo has a 52 week low of SEK 123.40 and a 52 week high of SEK 171.30.

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

