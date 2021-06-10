Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) Downgraded by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt cut shares of Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TPRKY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

TPRKY opened at $23.90 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.17. Travis Perkins has a 12-month low of $20.36 and a 12-month high of $26.33.

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

