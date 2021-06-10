Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) Earns Buy Rating from Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued their buy rating on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on OUKPY. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a report on Monday, April 12th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Metso Outotec Oyj to a reduce rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Metso Outotec Oyj stock opened at $6.19 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.85. Metso Outotec Oyj has a twelve month low of $2.63 and a twelve month high of $6.84.

Metso Outotec Oyj provides sustainable technologies, end-to-end solutions, and services for minerals processing, aggregates, and metals refining industries in Finland, Europe, North and Central America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and India. The company operates through three segments: Aggregates, Minerals, and Metals.

