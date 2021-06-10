K3 Business Technology Group (LON:KBT) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $180.77

K3 Business Technology Group plc (LON:KBT) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 180.77 ($2.36) and traded as high as GBX 190.20 ($2.48). K3 Business Technology Group shares last traded at GBX 190.20 ($2.48), with a volume of 976 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.49. The company has a market cap of £85.08 million and a P/E ratio of -3.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 180.77.

In other K3 Business Technology Group news, insider Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 190 ($2.48) per share, for a total transaction of £2,850 ($3,723.54). Also, insider Marco Vergani bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 183 ($2.39) per share, for a total transaction of £9,150 ($11,954.53). Insiders purchased 34,612 shares of company stock worth $6,203,936 in the last 90 days.

K3 Business Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mission-critical software and cloud solutions to the supply chain sector primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Own IP, Global Accounts, and Third-Party Products. The company offers K3|imagine, a cloud-native, ERP agnostic, and commerce and data platform; K3|fashion, a concept-to-consumer solution; K3|dataswitch, an integration engine; and K3|pebblestone, as well as SYSPRO and Sage products.

