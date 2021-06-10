The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Receives $179.30 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $179.30.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Raymond James upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $157.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $190.79 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $187.65. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 1-year low of $97.09 and a 1-year high of $203.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $81.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.41.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.35. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 12.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 72.33%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

