Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$10.59. Fiera Capital shares last traded at C$10.50, with a volume of 156,018 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FSZ shares. TD Securities lifted their price target on Fiera Capital from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Fiera Capital from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. CIBC cut their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$12.00 to C$11.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$11.89.

The firm has a market cap of C$1.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$10.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.85, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$165.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$166.45 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Fiera Capital Co. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.00%. Fiera Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 777.78%.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

