Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$4.64. Black Diamond Group shares last traded at C$4.60, with a volume of 89,624 shares.

BDI has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Black Diamond Group from C$4.25 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Cormark boosted their price objective on Black Diamond Group from C$4.25 to C$5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Black Diamond Group from C$4.50 to C$6.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

The stock has a market cap of C$265.42 million and a PE ratio of -383.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.16, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$65.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$55.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Black Diamond Group Limited will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Black Diamond Group Company Profile (TSE:BDI)

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, manufacturing, education, financial, and resource industries, as well as government agencies in North America.

