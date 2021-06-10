Magna International (TSE:MG) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$119.89. Magna International shares last traded at C$119.40, with a volume of 1,081,909 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MG. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Magna International to C$113.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Magna International to C$137.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

Get Magna International alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$117.33. The stock has a market capitalization of C$36.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.68.

Magna International (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.97 by C$0.39. The firm had revenue of C$12.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.89 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Magna International Inc. will post 7.2080625 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.528 dividend. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.42%.

Magna International Company Profile (TSE:MG)

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.