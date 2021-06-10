Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 2,660 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,573% compared to the typical volume of 159 put options.

Shares of PZZA stock opened at $101.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.63, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.81. Papa John’s International has a 12 month low of $73.12 and a 12 month high of $110.33.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $511.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.89 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 4.10% and a negative return on equity of 31.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Papa John’s International will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.29%.

A number of analysts have commented on PZZA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Papa John’s International in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.21.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Papa John’s International by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 409,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,298,000 after buying an additional 110,916 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP raised its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 20,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Papa John’s International by 68.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 193,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,155,000 after purchasing an additional 78,390 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International in the 1st quarter valued at $3,062,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in shares of Papa John’s International during the first quarter valued at about $556,000. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.