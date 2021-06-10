Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $47.66 Million

Brokerages predict that Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) will announce sales of $47.66 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Amalgamated Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $47.62 million to $47.70 million. Amalgamated Financial posted sales of $53.11 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amalgamated Financial will report full-year sales of $193.51 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $191.13 million to $195.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $207.90 million, with estimates ranging from $197.40 million to $218.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Amalgamated Financial.

Get Amalgamated Financial alerts:

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $45.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.38 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AMAL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Amalgamated Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.50 price objective (down from $18.50) on shares of Amalgamated Financial in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on Amalgamated Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Amalgamated Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Amalgamated Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Shares of Amalgamated Financial stock opened at $16.41 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $511.80 million, a P/E ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.85. Amalgamated Financial has a one year low of $10.20 and a one year high of $20.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Amalgamated Financial’s payout ratio is 19.88%.

In other Amalgamated Financial news, VP Sam D. Brown sold 1,757 shares of Amalgamated Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $32,065.25. Also, insider Keith Mestrich sold 6,920 shares of Amalgamated Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $121,307.60. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,959 shares of company stock valued at $173,898. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMAL. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Amalgamated Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 4,761.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 23,807 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 198.4% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 37,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 24,800 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Amalgamated Financial by 93.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 41,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 19,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Amalgamated Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.07% of the company’s stock.

About Amalgamated Financial

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amalgamated Financial (AMAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amalgamated Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amalgamated Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.