Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) Receives $19.74 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.74.

CRLBF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Cresco Labs in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$24.00 target price on shares of Cresco Labs in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Cresco Labs from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 26th.

OTCMKTS CRLBF opened at $11.44 on Thursday. Cresco Labs has a 1 year low of $3.90 and a 1 year high of $17.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.15.

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; flowers, popcorns, shakes, pre-rolls, and vapes under the High Supply brand; flowers, vapes, and edibles under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, ingestibles, sublingual oils, and transdermal patches under the Remedi brand, as well as cannabis products made from plants under the Reserve brand.

