Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) PT Set at GBX 8,200 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 8,200 ($107.13) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,800 ($101.91) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group set a GBX 8,300 ($108.44) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays set a £104 ($135.88) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 6,800 ($88.84) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 6,400 ($83.62) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Reckitt Benckiser Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 7,928.57 ($103.59).

The stock has a market capitalization of £48.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 6,356.14. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12-month low of GBX 5,782 ($75.54) and a 12-month high of GBX 8,020 ($104.78).

In other news, insider Olivier Bohuon purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 6,316 ($82.52) per share, with a total value of £31,580 ($41,259.47). Also, insider Laxman Narasimhan sold 12,406 shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 6,453 ($84.31), for a total value of £800,559.18 ($1,045,935.69).

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

