RWS (LON:RWS) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

RWS (LON:RWS)‘s stock had its “no recommendation” rating restated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 810 ($10.58) price objective on shares of RWS in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 717.75 ($9.38).

RWS stock opened at GBX 610 ($7.97) on Tuesday. RWS has a 1-year low of GBX 513 ($6.70) and a 1-year high of GBX 838 ($10.95). The company has a market cap of £2.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 656. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.84, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.08.

RWS Holdings plc engages in the translation, intellectual property (IP) support, life sciences language, and localization businesses. The company operates through IP Services, Life Sciences, and Moravia segments. The IP Services segment provides patent translation and filing solutions, as well as IP search services.

