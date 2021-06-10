tinyBuild (LON:TBLD) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

tinyBuild (LON:TBLD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 295 ($3.85) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.52% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “no recommendation” rating on shares of tinyBuild in a research report on Tuesday.

LON TBLD opened at GBX 257.60 ($3.37) on Tuesday. tinyBuild has a twelve month low of GBX 206 ($2.69) and a twelve month high of GBX 304 ($3.97). The company has a current ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 6.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74.

tinyBuild, LLC engages in the development of video games. It offers games for desktop, iOS, Android, MAC, Xbox, PS4, 3DS, VR, and Linux. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Bellevue, Washington.

