Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) Given a €46.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on FRE. UBS Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Warburg Research set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barclays set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €47.07 ($55.37).

FRA:FRE opened at €45.24 ($53.22) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €41.74. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €60.16 ($70.78) and a 52-week high of €80.00 ($94.12).

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

