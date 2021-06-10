Baader Bank Reiterates “€12.00” Price Target for Metro (ETR:B4B3)

Baader Bank set a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective on Metro (ETR:B4B3) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

B4B3 has been the topic of several other research reports. Independent Research set a €8.10 ($9.53) price objective on shares of Metro and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays set a €7.70 ($9.06) price objective on shares of Metro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on shares of Metro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €8.90 ($10.47) price objective on shares of Metro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on shares of Metro and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €9.25 ($10.89).

Metro stock opened at €11.70 ($13.76) on Monday. Metro has a fifty-two week low of €8.34 ($9.81) and a fifty-two week high of €13.00 ($15.29). The stock has a market capitalization of $34.81 million and a PE ratio of 7.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €10.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 300.11.

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 678 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities in Europe and Asia. The company also develops digital solutions and offers food delivery services.

