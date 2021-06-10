Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) Sets New 1-Year High on Insider Buying Activity

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $10.98 and last traded at $10.96, with a volume of 24861 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.65.

Specifically, Director Sara Finley acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.51 per share, with a total value of $52,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,594 shares in the company, valued at $342,562.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Preferred Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

The stock has a market cap of $549.54 million, a PE ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.07.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.97). Preferred Apartment Communities had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 0.26%. Research analysts anticipate that Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.38%. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.42%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APTS. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 111,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 7,117 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in Preferred Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter valued at $528,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities by 150.9% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 50,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 30,618 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 11,877 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Preferred Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors own 51.13% of the company’s stock.

About Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS)

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: APTS) is a real estate investment trust engaged primarily in the ownership and operation of Class A multifamily properties, with select investments in grocery anchored shopping centers, Class A office buildings, and student housing properties. Preferred Apartment Communities' investment objective is to generate attractive, stable returns for stockholders by investing in income-producing properties and acquiring or originating real estate loans for multifamily properties.

