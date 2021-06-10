Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) Price Target Cut to C$4.50 by Analysts at Raymond James

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) had its target price cut by Raymond James from C$5.85 to C$4.50 in a research report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Calfrac Well Services to C$5.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$4.50 to C$3.75 in a report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Calfrac Well Services presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$3.38.

Shares of CFW opened at C$3.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$132.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.58. Calfrac Well Services has a 1-year low of C$3.14 and a 1-year high of C$19.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$3.53.

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.20) by C($0.40). The firm had revenue of C$241.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$224.80 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Calfrac Well Services will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Calfrac Well Services Company Profile

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

