Cormark Boosts ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) Price Target to C$42.50

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) had its target price raised by Cormark from C$41.50 to C$42.50 in a research report released on Sunday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for ATS Automation Tooling Systems’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

ATA has been the topic of several other reports. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$35.50 to C$44.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems to C$38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

Shares of ATA stock opened at C$33.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$29.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.47, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.40. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a one year low of C$16.28 and a one year high of C$33.49. The firm has a market cap of C$3.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.33.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported C$0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$399.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$383.70 million. Analysts forecast that ATS Automation Tooling Systems will post 1.8600001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ATS Automation Tooling Systems

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc provides factory automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. Its products include ATS SUPERTRAK, a modular conveyor solution; ATS SUPERTRAK micro transport platform; ATS OmniTrak optimal solution; LogiTrack automated electrified monorail for transporting heavy workloads through assembly operations; sortimat Clearliner, a tray handler for clean room requirement; sortimat Workliner tray handling technology solution; ATS Cortex system, a vision device that reduces integration time with standardized hardware and software; ATS SmartVision software, a PC-based vision system; and Illuminate, a factory floor management system.

