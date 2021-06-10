Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM)

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$12.00 price target on the mining company’s stock.

DPM has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC lowered their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$12.50 to C$12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$11.25 to C$10.75 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals to C$13.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Dundee Precious Metals presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$12.46.

TSE DPM opened at C$8.22 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$8.77. Dundee Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$6.95 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.73.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The mining company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$174.80 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dundee Precious Metals will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.037 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Dundee Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.86%.

About Dundee Precious Metals

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

