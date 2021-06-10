Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) PT Raised to $66.00 at B. Riley

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its target price lifted by B. Riley from $56.00 to $66.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 31.08% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on MRVL. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet lowered Marvell Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $50.35 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.02. The company has a market capitalization of $34.02 billion, a PE ratio of -119.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.10. Marvell Technology has a 52-week low of $32.53 and a 52-week high of $55.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.25% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Marvell Technology news, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 16,071 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total transaction of $780,086.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,552,254.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $853,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,071 shares of company stock valued at $2,357,411 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $443,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 2,903 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Marvell Technology by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 2,552 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,589,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,541,000 after buying an additional 79,533 shares in the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

