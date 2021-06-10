Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) PT Raised to $66.00 at B. Riley

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its target price lifted by B. Riley from $56.00 to $66.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 31.08% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on MRVL. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet lowered Marvell Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.70.
Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $50.35 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.02. The company has a market capitalization of $34.02 billion, a PE ratio of -119.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.10. Marvell Technology has a 52-week low of $32.53 and a 52-week high of $55.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.50.
In other Marvell Technology news, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 16,071 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total transaction of $780,086.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,552,254.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $853,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,071 shares of company stock valued at $2,357,411 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $443,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 2,903 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Marvell Technology by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 2,552 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,589,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,541,000 after buying an additional 79,533 shares in the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Marvell Technology Company Profile
Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.
