Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Qurate Retail, Inc. operates and owns interests in digital commerce businesses. The company’s business and asset consist of its subsidiaries QVC Inc., HSN Inc., and zulily, llc as well as its interests in ILG and FTD, among other things. Qurate Retail Inc., formerly known as Liberty Interactive Corporation, is based in Colorado, United States. “

Separately, Bank of America assumed coverage on Qurate Retail in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.80.

Shares of QRTEA stock opened at $13.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.72. Qurate Retail has a 52 week low of $5.51 and a 52 week high of $14.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 2.03.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 32.63% and a net margin of 9.80%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Qurate Retail will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael A. George sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total transaction of $1,325,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,662,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,283,809.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 201,500 shares of company stock worth $2,669,545. 11.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QRTEA. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Qurate Retail during the 1st quarter valued at $182,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Qurate Retail in the fourth quarter worth $7,092,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Qurate Retail by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,004,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,020,000 after purchasing an additional 90,376 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Qurate Retail by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 296,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 34,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Financial LLC bought a new stake in Qurate Retail in the fourth quarter worth $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications to approximately 218 million households.

