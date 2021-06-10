Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH)

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 236,510 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,800% compared to the average daily volume of 12,447 call options.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WISH shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on ContextLogic from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Loop Capital raised ContextLogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of ContextLogic from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of ContextLogic from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of ContextLogic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.92.

Shares of NASDAQ WISH opened at $10.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.62. ContextLogic has a 1 year low of $7.52 and a 1 year high of $32.85.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $772.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.62) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that ContextLogic will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ContextLogic news, VP Pai Liu sold 12,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total transaction of $103,620.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,975 shares in the company, valued at $326,220.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brett Just sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $196,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,757 shares in the company, valued at $623,389.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 772,723 shares of company stock valued at $6,580,292.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Founders Fund V Management LLC purchased a new stake in ContextLogic in the 1st quarter valued at about $947,580,000. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. increased its position in shares of ContextLogic by 186.8% during the first quarter. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. now owns 4,191,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729,616 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $643,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of ContextLogic by 855.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 716,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,316,000 after acquiring an additional 641,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $297,000. 55.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ContextLogic

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

