AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.62. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $1.53, with a volume of 2,799,121 shares changing hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $182.23 million, a P/E ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.32.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 25.8% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 58,512 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 11,994 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,928 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 14,068 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 202,469 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 15,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,088 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 16,122 shares in the last quarter. 29.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACRX)
AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. The company's lead product candidate is DSUVIA, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain.
