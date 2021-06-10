AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.62. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $1.53, with a volume of 2,799,121 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $182.23 million, a P/E ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.32.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $0.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.53 million. On average, analysts expect that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 25.8% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 58,512 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 11,994 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,928 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 14,068 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 202,469 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 15,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,088 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 16,122 shares in the last quarter. 29.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACRX)

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. The company's lead product candidate is DSUVIA, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain.

