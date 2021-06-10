Stock Traders Buy High Volume of APi Group Call Options (NYSE:APG)

APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 2,376 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,870% compared to the average volume of 80 call options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APG. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in APi Group during the 4th quarter worth about $2,546,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of APi Group by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 94,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 36,450 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in APi Group by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 162,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 34,648 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in APi Group by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,776,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,443,000 after purchasing an additional 992,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in APi Group during the 4th quarter valued at $366,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

APG opened at $22.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.28 and a beta of 0.72. APi Group has a 1 year low of $10.91 and a 1 year high of $23.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.09.

APi Group (NYSE:APG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). APi Group had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 26.47%. The company had revenue of $803.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.28 million. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that APi Group will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on APG shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of APi Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of APi Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on APi Group from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.75.

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

