AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$43.62. AutoCanada shares last traded at C$43.46, with a volume of 151,347 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$46.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of AutoCanada to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. ATB Capital boosted their price target on AutoCanada from C$55.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Acumen Capital raised their price objective on AutoCanada from C$37.50 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on AutoCanada from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$46.83.

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 386.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$42.46.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.28. The firm had revenue of C$969.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$969.52 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AutoCanada Inc. will post 3.1700001 EPS for the current year.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

