Baader Bank Reiterates €19.00 Price Target for DIC Asset (ETR:DIC)

Baader Bank set a €19.00 ($22.35) price objective on DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DIC has been the subject of a number of other reports. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of DIC Asset in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Warburg Research set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on DIC Asset and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Oddo Bhf set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on DIC Asset and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €18.50 ($21.76) price target on DIC Asset and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €17.08 ($20.10).

ETR:DIC opened at €15.11 ($17.78) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.94, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 4.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.94. DIC Asset has a 52-week low of €8.96 ($10.54) and a 52-week high of €16.84 ($19.81). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €14.74.

DIC Asset AG is one of Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 169 assets with a combined market value of c.

